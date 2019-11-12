11 vjet së bashku, ky është bashkëpunimi i radhës i Marios dhe Kimit

View this post on Instagram

For over 11 years, Mario and I have worked together and created some incredible glam moments. I’ve watched him grow from a talented young artist who slowly and respectfully worked his way up through the years in the the old fashioned way, never expecting short cuts and always putting his work and others first. He values hard work and is loyal to the core. Never one to follow trends, he’s become a trailblazer, pioneer, educator and an inspiration to artists around the world. I’m so excited I can finally announce our 2nd collaboration together. I’ve watched him work passionately for the past year on this collection and campaign (and he’s also driven us all crazy!) in his quest for perfection. Stay tuned for round 2 of KKW x MARIO: The Artist And Muse ♥️ You guys are going to love this collection!!!