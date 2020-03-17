Aktorja Olga Kurylenko pozitive me koronavirus, refuzohet nga spitali

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes, I’m overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness. I wanted to take this opportunity to answer the most common questions that I’ve been asked regarding Coronavirus. Why I’m not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance. Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39. How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat. Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces! For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it’s come down 🙏 Спасибо всем за поддержку и за тёплые слова!!! Вот ответы на некоторые из ваших вопросов: Почему я не в больнице? Потому, что больницы переполнены и забирают только людей которые борются с жизнью. Мне сказали что если станет хуже звонит опять в скорую. Где мне сделали тест? В больнице куда меня привезла скорая с температурой выше 39. Как сделали тест? Берут мазок в горле. Где я заразилась коронавирусом? Невозможно знать, так как это может быть где угодно! Он на поверхностях. Я могла открыть дверь такси и поймать его с дверной ручки. Неделю моя температура была 38-38,5. Сегодня она уменьшилась 🙏 #Coronavirus #коронавирусp #StaySafe