DJ me famë botërore, së shpejti në Kosovë

So excited to announce @CALVINHARRIS as the first headliner for this years @sunnyhillfestival coming to Prishtina, Kosovo 2,3 and 4th of August. The line-up this year is crazYyyy and i’m grateful to all our friends who are coming down to Kosova, making this possible, supporting us and the youth of Kosovo for a brighter future TOGETHER!! Countdown begins NOW!!!! Tickets are on sale via the link in my bio 💕🌍⚡️🚀