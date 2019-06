Dua Lipa shkruan për refugjatët: Isha me fat që i takova

View this post on Instagram

In April I was lucky enough to have the most inspiring experience in Lebanon with @unicef. I met refugee children and young people and saw for myself how strong and brave they are adapting to any circumstance they find themselves in because of conflict. When the numbers of refugees are so shocking – estimated at around 70 million worldwide – it is important to remember that no family or child chooses to leave their home. All children need a safe place to learn, play and reach their full potential. UNICEF is keeping children safe and protected and helping them to keep smiling and laughing. On #WorldRefugeeDay, my message to young refugees everywhere is you are already stronger than you know you are. We are standing right beside you. #WorldRefugeeDay #WRD2019 @unicef