Second Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Capacity Building Support to the Implementation of the Integrated Planning System (IPS 2)

“International Data Quality Consultant”

ALBANIA

The IPS – Trust Fund 2 Project is supporting the Government of Albania in further strengthening the implementation of the Integrated Planning System (IPS), which links strategic policy planning with the budget planning and public financial management more broadly. Main beneficiaries of this project is the Department for Development and Good Governance, in the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MoFE), line ministries and other institutions. In particular, the project aims to:

Assist the Government’s reform efforts initiated to improve the budget and policy planning processes, consolidating institutional ownership and capacity to implement the IPS related processes; Support the refinement and implementation of the overall IPS framework, including medium term budget program, National Strategy for Development and Integration, and donor coordination; Assist the Government in enhancing the performance orientation and systematize results monitoring as part of the IPS cycle; Support the development of the new strategic framework, drafting the new National Strategy for Development and Integration 2020 and the frame for the standardization of strategic documents, in accordance with EU-SIGMA requirements; Support the public financial management processes, through upgrade of existing legal framework and establishing integrated information systems in place (AFMIS); Support for increasing donor coordination capacities in the structures in charge with this function and overall orientation of external assistance in accordance with the government priorities; Support enhancing capacities related to the PFM reform strategy in general, and especially to the MTBP implementation; Support for increasing performance measurement aspects, improving the linkage between planning and implementation processes, through processes of the IPSIS; Strengthen the results focus in policy planning as well as the public financial management, monitoring and evaluation, as well as the results monitoring mechanisms, through integration of the three MIS (AFMIS; IPSIS and EAMIS).

Actually, the Integrated Planning System is being automatized, through establishing of the management information system on strategic planning (IPSIS), on finance management (AFMIS) and external assistance management (EAMIS), which function as an integrated platform with respective inter-linkages and interfaces realized. A dedicated IPSIS unit (Functional Management for IPSIS) is established at the PMO’s office, as part of the Department for Development and Good Governance (Directory on Good Governance Policies and System – part of the Development and Good Governance Policy Unit), which will be coordinating the implementation of the legal acts on the system.

To support the quality review of the data and to strengthen its capacities, the Development and Good Governance Policy Unit (DGG-PU) will hire an international data expert (further on referred to as the Consultant).

This assignment is seeking to recruit an International Data Analyst to work with the Local Experts Team and to contribute to the implementation of IPSIS System.

The assignment is expected to start in December 2019, and continue until June 2020. The total input will be 40 person-days.

The Consultant should possess the following qualifications:

Master degree in one of the following disciplines (e.g, financial management, statistics, mathematics, computer science,).

5 years of experience manipulating data sets, building statistics and drawing insights from large data sets.

Proven experience working with Data analytics tool: development of visuals/dashboards, updating information, extracting analytics.

A drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.

Knowledge of programming languages is a desirable

Basic knowledge of databases, web technologies

Experience visualizing/presenting data to group of audience, with various tools.

Ability to work with a team and communicate with a wide range of stakeholders.

Fluency in English language is required.

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 1.9 of the World Bank’s Guidelines: Selection and Employment of Consultants under IBRD Loans and IDA Credits & Grants by World Bank Borrowers (January 2011 edition, revised July 2014) (“Consultant Guidelines”), setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest.

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours from 08:00 to 16:30, Mondays to Thursdays, and from 08:00 to 14:00 on Fridays.

The service will be selected under the provisions of the World Bank’s Guidelines for the Selection and Employment of Consultants, January 2011, revised July 2014, based on the method of Selection of Individual Consultants (IC), Time Based Contract.

The complete Terms of Reference is posted on the website of Ministry of Finance and Economy: http://financa.gov.al.

Expressions of interest (CV, Cover letter and documentary evidence for fulfilling the qualifications) must be delivered in a written form to the address below in person, or by e-mail within December 26th , 2019.

Veronika Korkaj, General Director

General Directorate for Financing and Contracting of EU, World Bank and Other Donor Funds/ Central Finance and Contracting Unit

Ministry of Finance and Economy

Blvd: Dëshmorët e Kombit, No. 3, Tirana, Albania

E-mail: [email protected]