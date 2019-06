“Jam me gratë, burrat dhe fëmijët”/ Ja për kë e ngre zërin Dua Lipa

View this post on Instagram

I’m raising a voice for Sudan. Standing up for all women, men and children fighting for a peaceful transition to democracy. Government forces and militias are meeting calls for democracy with brutal murder and rape. An internet blackout is violating citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and vital information and puts them in even more danger. This is a violation of human rights and we need to come together to speak out. Please add your voice to stand up for the people of Sudan. I will post links on my story for how else you can help 🇸🇩 💙