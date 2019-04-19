“Palma e Artë”/ shpallet lista e filmave në Festivalin e Kanës 2019

Ju sugjerojme

Festivali i 72-të i Filmit të Kanës ka bërë publike filmat që janë përzgjedhur për vitin 2019. Në listën zyrtare është pikasur se ky vit shënon herën e parë të pjesëmarrjes së lartë të grave në garën e çmimit të lartë, pavarësisht se ato përbëjnë më pak se 1/4 e konkursit.

Konkretisht janë 13 filma nga regjisore femra që janë planifikuar për festivalin, por vetëm 4 prej 19 filmave në garë për “Palmën e Artë” janë nga gra: Atlantique” nga Mati Diop, “Little Joe” nga Jessica Hausner, “Portrait of a Young Lady on Fire” nga Celine Sciamma dhe “Sibyl” nga Justine Triet. Zgjedhjet e këtij viti përfshijnë gjithashtu emra të njohur si Terrence Malick, Pedro Almodovar, Ken Loach dhe vëllezërit Dardenne.

Lista e plotë e filmave:

OPENER

“The Dead Don’t Die” (Jim Jarmusch)

IN COMPETITION

“Atlantique” (Mati Diop)

“Bacarau” (Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles)

“Frankie” (Ira Sachs)

“A Hidden Life” (Terrence Malick)

“It Must Be Heaven” (Elia Suleiman)

“Les Misérables” (Ladj Ly)

“Little Joe” (Jessica Hausner)

“Matthias and Maxime” (Xavier Dolan)

“Oh Mercy!” (Arnaud Desplechin)

“Pain and Glory” OR “Dolor y Gloria” (Pedro Almodóvar)

“Parasite” OR “Gisaengchung” (Bong Joon Ho)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” OR “Portrait de la jeune fille en feu” (Céline Sciamma)

“Sibyl” (Justine Triet)

“Sorry Ëe Missed You” (Ken Loach)

“The Traitor” OR “Il Traditore” (Marco Bellocchio)

“The Whistlers” OR “La Gomera” (Corneliu Porumboiu)

“The Wild Goose Lake” OR “Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui” (Diao Yinan)

“The Young Ahmed” (Jean-Pierre Dardenne & Luc Dardenne)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Adam” (Maryam Touzani)

“Beanpole” OR “Dylda” (Kantemir Balagov)

“A Brother’s Love” (Monia Chokri)

“Bull” (Annie Silverstein)

“The Climb” (Michael Covino)

“Evge” (Nariman Aliev)

“Freedom” OR “Liberté” (Albert Serra)

“Invisible Life” OR “Vida Invisivel” (Karim Aïnouz)

“Joan of Arc” OR “Jeanne” (Bruno Dumont)

“Chambre 212” OR “Room 212” (Christophe Honoré)

“Papicha” (Mounia Meddour)

“Port Authority” (Danielle Lessovitz)

“Summer of Changsha” OR “Liu Yu Tian” (Zu Feng)

“The Swallows of Kabul” (Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobé Mévellec)

“A Sun That Never Sets” OR “O Que Arde” (Olivier Laxe)

“Zhuo Ren Mi Mi” (Midi Z)

OUT OF COMPETITION

“The Best Years of a Life” (Claude Lelouch)

“Diego Maradona” (Asif Kapadia)

“La Belle Époque” (Nicolas Bedos)

“Rocketman” (Dexter Fletcher)

“Too Old to Die Young – North of Hollywood, West of Hell” (Nicolas Winding Refn)

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

“The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil” (Lee Won-Tae)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“Family Romance, LLC.” (Werner Herzog)

“For Sama” (Waad Al Kateab, Edward Watts)

“Que Sea Ley” (Juan Solanas)

“Share” (Pippa Bianco)

“To Be Alive and Know It” OR “Être vivant et le savoir” (Alain Cavalier)

“Tommaso” (Abel Ferrara)

