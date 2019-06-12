Qytetarët s’harrojnë Clinton, puthje e përqafime në rrugët e Kosovës

Ju sugjerojme

Ndërsa po qëndron në Kosovë për festimet e 20-vjetorit të bombardimeve të NATO-s, Presidenti amerikan, Bill Clinton, ka pasur kontakt me disa qytetarë në rrugët e Prishtinës.

<a href="http://www.digitalbee.al/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aa31c7ab&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img src="https://www.digitalbee.al/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=150&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aa31c7ab" border="0" alt="" /></a>



<a href="https://www.digitalbee.al/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aca80d88&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img src="https://www.digitalbee.al/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=151&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aca80d88" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sekretari i Clintonit, Angel Urena ka publikuar edhe një video shihen shumë qytetarët duke përshëndetur Bill Clinton e aty është edhe një i moshuar me plis, i cili e përqafon me shumë entuziazëm ish-presidentin.

Ish presidenti Clinton dhe ish sekretarja amerikane e shtetit, Madeleine Albright, po qëndrojnë në Kosovë për të marrë pjesë në veprimtaritë me të cilat pritet të shënohet 20 vjetori i hyrjes së trupave të NATO-s, që i dhanë fund luftës gati dyvjeçare dhe administrimit serb të Kosovës.

Roli i të dy zyrtarëve amerikanë vlerësohet vendimtar për ndërhyrjen e NATO-s 20 vjet më parë dhe hapjen e rrugës për pavarësinë e Kosovës.

President @BillClinton just landed in Pristina. He’s here to join the people of Kosovo in marking 20 years of freedom. While here, he will address the public, and meet with members of civil society and leadership. Follow along. pic.twitter.com/QM88q4hvpY — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) June 11, 2019

Out for an afternoon walk in downtown Pristina. A 2018 worldwide Gallup poll found the United States enjoyed more public support in Kosovo—75%—than in any other country. That’s in large part due to President @BillClinton’s involvement here. pic.twitter.com/fGsIOJ0kzH — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) June 11, 2019

At the end of their meeting, President @HashimThaciRKS presented President @BillClinton with the Presidential Order of Freedom – Kosovo’s highest medal. pic.twitter.com/pjLvO0GLh3 — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) June 11, 2019

Cool moment: the government here has issued a commemorative stamp in honor of President Clinton. The inscription on the one presented to him reads: “To express appreciation and respect, for the contribution given to the liberation of Kosovo.” pic.twitter.com/1QgZVUHl8e

— Angel Ureña (@angelurena) June 11, 2019