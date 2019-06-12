Aktualitet

Qytetarët s’harrojnë Clinton, puthje e përqafime në rrugët e Kosovës

Ndërsa po qëndron në Kosovë për festimet e 20-vjetorit të bombardimeve të NATO-s, Presidenti amerikan, Bill Clinton, ka pasur kontakt me disa qytetarë në rrugët e Prishtinës.


Sekretari i Clintonit, Angel Urena ka publikuar edhe një video shihen shumë qytetarët duke përshëndetur Bill Clinton e aty është edhe një i moshuar me plis, i cili e përqafon me shumë entuziazëm ish-presidentin.

Ish presidenti Clinton dhe ish sekretarja amerikane e shtetit, Madeleine Albright, po qëndrojnë në Kosovë për të marrë pjesë në veprimtaritë me të cilat pritet të shënohet 20 vjetori i hyrjes së trupave të NATO-s, që i dhanë fund luftës gati dyvjeçare dhe administrimit serb të Kosovës.

Roli i të dy zyrtarëve amerikanë vlerësohet vendimtar për ndërhyrjen e NATO-s 20 vjet më parë dhe hapjen e rrugës për pavarësinë e Kosovës.

