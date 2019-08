Sara Hoxha rrëfen ‘betejën’ me ankthin dhe depresionin para lindjes

View this post on Instagram

Over the past few weeks/months things haven’t been the easiest. Needless to say, due to everything going on in my life I have been suffering from a bit of prenatal anxiety and depression. I have refused to go out with my friends or be very active in my life and sometimes I find myself alone and upset. Last week my mom and sister offered to take me on a trip to Capri and it’s something I debated saying no to multiple times. Up until the last hour I didn’t know if I was going to make that flight. However, this has been one of the most relaxing weekends of my pregnancy. Somehow life has a weird way of showing you to take that trip, make that lunch, go out for that coffee and be grateful for what you have; don’t spend your life living in fear of what could go wrong. Regardless of the darkness taking up a lot of space in my head at times, I am always deeply in love and grateful to the people around me, supporting me throughout everything. My friends, my sisters, my mom and most importantly my beautiful son and husband who are always cheering me on✨