The Albanian-American Development Foundation (AADF): Job Announcement

The Albanian-American Development Foundation (AADF) was created in 2009 by the Albanian-American Enterprise Fund with the support and encouragement of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United States Government. The mission of the AADF is to facilitate the development of a sustainable private sector economy and a democratic society in Albania.

The primary role of the Research and Development Manager is to work closely and assist the Program Managers for Education, Entrepreneurship, Culture & Ecotourism.

PRINCIPAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Drive the Research agenda and elaborate new development projects that fit within the overall strategic framework of AADF

Responsible for the preparation of high-quality proposals

Review existing projects and research worldwide to help develop ideas that will improve the impact of ongoing programming

Provide universal research analysis and insights and deliver best practice case studies to solve member challenges

Collaborate cross functionally and develop stakeholder meetings to deliver research deep dives when requested

Work closely with Monitoring and Evaluation Manager to establish clear and measurable impact indicators for new and existing projects

QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE

A bachelor’s degree in a related field (U.S. education preferred; MBA would be an asset)

5+ years of experience in Project Management (experience in the U.S. is considered an advantage)

3+ years of experience in Project Development and Programmatic Expansion

Excellent research and analytical skills, writing experience is a must

Excellent communication and presentation skills, inclusive of software fluency to support presentations

Ability to synthesize ambiguous concepts and/or data that develop meaningful conclusions and insights

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills

Fluency in written and spoken English

Integrity, strong professionalism and solid ethics

Knowledge and understanding of the institutional settings in the public sector

Interested candidates should send their Curriculum Vitae to the following address: [email protected] and please reference the job title in your message. Electronic applications accepted only. All applicants will receive a confirmation that their electronic submission was received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

The deadline for the application is September 5, 2019.