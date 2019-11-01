The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): CONSULTANCY NOTICE

Ju sugjerojme

CONSULTANCY NOTICE

<a href="http://www.digitalbee.al/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aa31c7ab&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img src="https://www.digitalbee.al/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=150&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aa31c7ab" border="0" alt="" /></a>



<a href="https://www.digitalbee.al/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aca80d88&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img src="https://www.digitalbee.al/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=151&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aca80d88" border="0" alt="" /></a>

UNHCR: ALB/TIR/19/IC/01









Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Tirana, Albania is looking for a qualified and highly motivated consultant, for the following consultancy:

Location: Tirana, Albania

Type of contract: Consultancy (Individual Consultant)

Duration of contract: 30 days

Tentative starting date: 15/11/2019

Title: Supporting UNHCR to prepare the Mid – Term Budget Programme Analysis against Asylum Sector in Albania

Background

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is mandated to lead and co-ordinate international action to protect refugees and asylum seekers and to support States in finding solutions for refugee problems. Its primary purpose is that international protection is accorded to refuges, therefore that they can exercise the rights accorded to them by the 1951 Convention on the Status of Refugees and other bodies of international law, and that they fulfil their obligations towards the State that has recognised them as refugees. It strives to ensure that everyone can exercise the right to seek asylum and find safe refuge in another State.

UNHCR’s goal is to help find durable solutions for refugees and other persons under the High Commissioner’s mandate, which will allow them to rebuild their lives in dignity. While pursuing durable solutions, UNHCR works to increase their self-reliance and local integration opportunities.

UNHCR Office in Albania provides support to the Government of Albania (GoA) in all aspects of refugee protection with the aim of establishing a fair and efficient asylum system and an environment in which refugees and asylum-seekers can exercise their rights and meet their obligations as defined the International Conventions to which Albania is party to.

Duties and responsibilities

Objective:

This assignment aims to support Ministry of Interior, as leading Ministry on Asylum and Refugee matters, to prepare a State Budget Analysis Report (SBAR) against the asylum system in the country, as well as make recommendations for the 2020 and future budgeting.

The SBAR should give an overview of allocations and trends in public expenditure from all sources (donors and domestic) analysed for each sector of the asylum system including those in line ministries. It should provide a framework for an evidence-based consideration of all sources of financing against the need to have a sustainable asylum system – including in light of key legislative changes impacting on the asylum system – and ensuring an integrated analysis of both the recurrent and the capital budgets. Finally, the desired outcome of the SBAR is to inform and advise policy decisions of the Ministry of Interior and other relevant line ministries regarding how to make available more financial resources in the national budget for investment in 2020 without affecting the fiscal sustainability.

Importantly, the exercise is a tool to enable the Ministry of Interior to improve prioritization, efficiency and effectiveness of all public resources against asylum and to develop an equity-based funding model for the asylum system in Albania.

The main timeframe to be considered is Medium Term Budget Programme 2018-2019. Specifically, data trends should be matched as far as possible with previous published work deemed relevant for the exercise, to make comparisons and check on trends.

Scope of work, deliverables:

To support the Government of Albania, notably the Ministry of Interior, with the preparation of the SBAR, UNHCR in Albania is seeking to recruit the services of 1 national consultant for a total amount of 30 consultancy-days, over a one (1) month period, starting no later than November 15th, 2019 and ending not later than December 15th, 2019.

Under the overall guidance of the UNHCR Representative and the direct guidance of the Assistant Programme Officer, the consultant will work with Ministry of Interior, relevant line ministries like Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Ministry of Finance and Economy, Ministry of Education, ministerial departments and institutions, local government administration of Tirana, and other relevant stakeholders in the country to carry out the following deliverables:

Inception report writing: a) assessment tools & data collection methods; b) work plan and timelines for deliverables; and c) report structure (3 days);

Desk review report: Preliminary analysis and findings of secondary data and information. (5 days);

Consultation/interviews with relevant financial units of relevant stakeholders (3 days);

Draft SBAR and presentation to Ministry of Interior and UNHCR: Preliminary analysis, findings and recommendations for discussion and comments. (12 days);

Final report writing: Reflecting key findings and agreed recommendations. (4 days);

Finalize SBBR based on feedback received. (3 days).

To prepare the SBAR, the consultant should explore the following areas:

Trends in budgetary allocation and expenditure towards asylum system and its related services and activities within overall Government of Albania MTBP. Clear outline given of definitions of sector and sub-sectors used;

Comparison of stated policy objectives and expenditure allocations/disbursements against asylum sector;

Identification of bottlenecks in the systems and slow progress toward targets and identification of reasons why;

Consistency of recurrent and capital budgets (recurrent implications of capital expenditures);

Mapping of division of responsibilities, stakeholder groupings and existing coordination mechanisms. Indicate appropriate financial resources to be matched and capacity development opportunities in order to fill identified gaps;

Recommendations on adapting policy and/or financial allocations in order to ensure consistency between budgets and policies against the sector needs variations. Stocktaking and prioritization – identification of specific areas to pursue in the short or medium term, at central and local level.

Research methodology

The methodology will be subject to a proposal by the consultant but should provide for adequate consultation with different Government Line Ministries, local level administration, where this is desirable and feasible. It should also include a significant element of quantitative analysis, evidence-based findings and an emphasis on making clear recommendations (especially for expenditure reallocations against sector needs) based on thorough, objective analysis.

Implementation Arrangements:

The Consultant will work under direct supervision of the Assistant Programme Officer.

The SBAR should be undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and line Ministries.

Time duration:

The assignment of the national consultant will be for a total amount of 30 consultancy-days, over a month period, starting no later than November 15th, 2019 and ending not later than December 15th, 2019.

Competencies

Understanding of Albania’s policy priorities and national plans;

Relevant experience in public expenditure management issues in Albania;

Relevant experience with public expenditure reviews;

Understanding of Albania’s finance and economic dynamics and practices;

Strong and proven skills in qualitative and quantitative analysis methods;

Strong capacity and record in designing and writing reports, using a wide range of evaluation approaches and toolsets;

Strong management, facilitation, interview and writing skills and demonstrate ability to deliver quality results within strict deadlines;

Proficiency in English and Albanian.

Qualification and Experience

Education:

Advanced degree or equivalent in relevant areas of studies such as international development, public administration, finance, economics, statistical sciences.

Experience:

At least 7 years of relevant professional experience in carrying out complex policy and analytical work, public expenditure management and reviews, evaluations on development policy and programme;

Previous programme and/or evaluation experience for international development agencies, preferable with the UN system;

Language Requirements:

Excellent command of written and spoken English;

IMPORTANT NOTE:

Interested candidates should read the Terms of Reference carefully and apply if suitably qualified.

Interested candidates are required to submit signed UNHCR Personal History Form (PHF);

UNHCR PHF form and its Supplement form are available: UNHCR Personal History Form ­(open Hyperlink). Please note that any previous version of the P11 will no longer be considered;

Financial Offer

Applications of father, mother, son, daughter, or siblings of a staff member of UNHCR cannot be considered;

Applications will not be acknowledged. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview;

For any query please contact: [email protected] .

Interested candidates should submit their applications (Completed UNHCR Personal History Form (PHF), Supplement Form and Financial Offer) electronically by e-mail to: [email protected] or in the sealed envelope addressed to: UNHCR Albania, Skenderbej Str., Gurten Building, 2nd floor, Tirana, Albania referring to the Consultancy Notice, reference UNHCR: ALB/TIR/19/IC/01

Deadline for submitting applications is November 10th, 2019. Late or incomplete applications received without the above specified documents will not be considered.