Tirana International Airport sh.p.k: Tender Notification

TENDER NOTIFICATION

PEST MONITORING AND CONTROL FOR PREMISES (3D SERVICE)

TIRANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Tirana International Airport sh.p.k (TIA) is requesting offers for pest monitoring and control for premises (3D Service).

TIA is looking to contract a company to undertake these services that will consist in general terms of: Pest monitoring and control service for disinfection, disinsection and derattization (3D) service and to maintaining a good level of hygiene, very good sanitary conditions, healthy and clean environment, safe operational premises, in order to prevent as well the spread of the infection or contamination and any animal hazard within TIA premises.

To participate in this process interested parties will need to submit their interest for participation by e – mail, to all below e – mail address, until 16 May 2019.

Upon receipt of the e – mail, TIA will send to the respective company a Confidentiality Commitment form.

The interested company will need to send the signed and stamped Confidentiality Commitment form, by e-mail, at all the e – mail address below, and only then they will receive all the necessary forms and instructions for participating in this tender.

The set of tender documents will be delivered free of charge, via e-mail.

Offers need to be submitted in a closed and sealed package clearly marked

“PEST MONITORING AND CONTROL FOR PREMISES (3D SERVICE)”

The address for submission of offers is:

Tirana International Airport sh.p.k

Administration Building

Rinas, Tirana

Albania

The deadline for the submission of offers at the above address is 12:00 hrs. on 17 May 2019.

Any offer submitted by open means (e.g. by e-mail, fax) will not be considered for this tender.

For further information please send an email to all following addresses:

[email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]