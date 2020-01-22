Tirana International Airport: Tender Notification – Consulting Services for Construction Management

Ju sugjerojme

TENDER NOTIFICATION

CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

“New Rescue and Fire Fighting Building” PROJECT

AND

DESIGN SERVICES for “New Police Station”

TIRANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Tirana International Airport sh.p.k (TIA) is requesting offers for consulting services for construction management of “New Rescue and Fire Fighting Buildings” project and Design Services for “New Police Station” project.

TIA is looking to contract a company that will provide the consulting services which consist of technical and administrative assistance and support on behalf of TIA for monitoring, managing and supervising the construction works that will be part of the “New Rescue and Fire Fighting Buildings” project and design services for the “New Police Station” project.

To participate in this process interested parties will need to submit their interest for participation by e – mail, to all below e – mail address. After receipt of the expression of interest until deadline 31 of January 2020, TIA will provide via email the Invitation to Tender and Confidentially Commitment Document together with the respective forms. These documents and forms must be submitted filled and signed accordingly to TIA, Administration Building, Rinas, until 3 of February 2020, 12:00

Only to the companies that will submit the confidentiality commitment and it’s forms, prequalified based to specified qualifying criteria, will be given the respective set of Instruction to Tenderers with tender documents that contain the full information for submission of the offer.

The set of tender documents will be delivered free of charge, via e-mail.

Offers need to be submitted in a closed and sealed package clearly marked: “CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT AND DESIGN” “New Rescue and Fire Fighting Buildings” & “New Police Station” PROJECTS.

The address for submission of offers is:

Tirana International Airport sh.p.k

Administration Building

Rinas, Tirana

The deadline for the submission of offers at the above address is 12:00 hrs. on 18 February 2020.

Any offer submitted by open means (e.g. by e-mail, fax) will not be considered for this tender.

For further information please send an email to all following addresses:

[email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]