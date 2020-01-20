Tirana International Airport: Tender Notification – Waste Disposal Services

Ju sugjerojme

TENDER NOTIFICATION

FOR WASTE DISPOSAL SERVICES

TIRANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Tirana International Airport sh.p.k is requesting offers for Waste Disposal Services.

TIA is looking to contract a company for these services that will provide the following: Waste disposal from TIA premises including urban waste; recycling waste paper and cardboard, plastic and metal, glass, wood, empty toner cartridge, used tires, used oil containers, used filters; sludge from Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP).

To participate in this process interested parties will need to submit their interest for participation by e – mail, to all below e – mail address, until 31 January 2019.

Upon receipt of the e – mail, TIA will send to the respective the set of tender documents, including the terms of reference, which will be delivered free of charge, via e-mail.

Offers need to be submitted in a closed and sealed package clearly marked

“Service for Waste disposal from TIA premises”

The address for submission of offers is:

Tirana International Airport sh.p.k

Protocol Office

Administration Building

Rinas, Tirana

Albania

The deadline for the submission of offers at the above address is 12:00 hrs. on 10 February 2019.

Any offer submitted by open means (e.g. by e-mail, fax) will not be considered for this tender.

For further information please send an email to all following addresses:

[email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]